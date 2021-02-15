Fewer daily victims of the epidemic are being registered in Hungary

46, mostly elderly, chronic patients have died, and another 1,337 Hungarian citizens have been diagnosed with coronavirus infection in Hungary, koronavirus.gov.hu ​​reported on Monday.

The government portal wrote that the number of infected people in Hungary had increased to 388,799. The number of deceased patients rose to 13,752, and the number of recovered patients increased to 298,008.

The death toll was last so low on October 28th.

The number of active infections decreased to 77,039. Hospitals care for 3,883 coronavirus patients, 314 of whom are on ventilators.

There are 20,718 people in official home quarantine, and the number of samples taken has increased to 3,388,457.

It was written that 336,297 people have been vaccinated so far, 129,339 of whom have already received the second vaccination. In recent days, the majority of GPs have already vaccinated the oldest age group registered for vaccination (with the Pfizer vaccine) and chronic patients under the age of 60 (with the AstraZeneca vaccine). Vaccination of the two groups will continue this week as well. In addition, older people who do not have a chronic illness were vaccinated at four hospital vaccination points in Budapest (with the Sputnik vaccine).

In addition to maintaining health protection, the government is also working on additional economic and family protection measures, they wrote.

According to the map of the site, so far most people have been registered in Budapest (72,340) and Pest County (48,681). This is followed by Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (21,943), Hajdú-Bihar (21,832) and Győr-Moson-Sopron counties (21,621). The county least affected by the infection is Tolna (8650).

