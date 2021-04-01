Hungary Registers 258 Coronavirus Fatalities and 9,288 New Infections

Fully 258 generally elderly patients with co-morbidities died over the past 24 hours, while 9,288 new infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Thursday.

Altogether 2,065,948 people have been vaccinated in Hungary, 787,207 of whom have received a second shot, the portal said.

The number of active infections has risen to 230,161 while hospitals are caring for 12,062 Coronavirus patients, 1,512 of whom need respiratory assistance.

Since the first outbreak, 661,721 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 20,995. Fully 410,565 people have made a recovery.

So far, most infections have been registered in Budapest (124,071) and Pest County (93,050), followed by the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron (37,500), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (36,551) and Hajdú-Bihar (35,078). Tolna County has the fewest infections (14,543).