Hungary Records 258 Covid Fatalities, 9,288 New Infections

Fully 258 patients, generally elderly with co-morbidities, died over the past 24 hours, while 9,288 new infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Thursday.

So far 2,065,948 people have received a first jab, while 787,207 have been fully vaccinated. The number of active infections has risen to 230,161, while hospitals are caring for 12,062 Covid patients, 1,512 of whom need respiratory assistance. There are 55,915 people in official quarantine, while 4,649,596 tests have been officially carried out. Since the first outbreak, 661,721 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 20,995. Fully 410,565 people have made a recovery. So far, most infections have been registered in Budapest and Pest County, followed by the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron, Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén and Hajdú-Bihar.

