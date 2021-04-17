Coronavirus – 217 Fatalities and 4,604 New Infections in Hungary8

Fully 217 generally elderly patients with co-morbidities died over the past 24 hours, while 4,604 new infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Saturday.

Altogether 3,213,837 people have been vaccinated in Hungary, 1,371,702 of whom have received a second shot, the portal said.

The number of active infections has risen to 271,032 while hospitals are caring for 8,947 Coronavirus patients, 1,093 of whom need respiratory assistance.

Since the first outbreak, 746,802 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 24,979. Fully 450,791 people have made a recovery.

So far, most infections have been registered in Budapest (136,273) and Pest County (104,151), followed by the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron (41,487), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (41,838) and Hajdú-Bihar (39,643). Tolna County has the fewest infections (16,511).