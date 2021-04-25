Karácsony: Metropolitan Companies to Give Day Off to Employees Getting Jab

Employees of metropolitan companies who receive a vaccine shot will get a day off, Gergely Karácsony, Budapest’s mayor, said. In a Facebook post, Karácsony noted that he had asked company directors in Budapest to provide a day off as a way of motivating employees to get the jab.

He noted that a poster campaign in Budapest has been ongoing since February to encourage residents to register for vaccination. Also, the metropolitan council has repeatedly offered the government its help, he said, adding that “now is the time to cooperate”. “What’s most important is that as many people as possible get inoculated as soon as possible,” he said. The mayor also said that people working or living in a facility maintained by the capital will receive a coronavirus test within the next few days, adding that the Budapest administration was committed to helping anyone vulnerable to the virus. In his Facebook post, Karácsony encouraged people to register for vaccination. “That’s the only way we can return to our old way of living”.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay