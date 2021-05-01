Hungary Records 182 Covid Fatalities, 2,365 New Infections

Fully 182 patients, generally elderly with co-morbidities, died over the past 24 hours, while 2,365 new infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Thursday.

So far 3,913,550 people have received a first jab, while 1,880,897 have been fully vaccinated. The number of active infections has declined to 241,429, while hospitals are treating 5,937 Covid patients, 677 of whom need respiratory assistance. There are 32,838 people in official quarantine, while 5,373,540 tests have been officially carried out. Since the first outbreak, 779,348 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 27,540. Fully 510,379 people have made a recovery.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay