Hungary Registers 17 Covid Fatalities, 117 New Infections

Seventeen patients, generally elderly with co-morbidities, died over the past 24 hours, while 117 new infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Tuesday.

So far 5,278,680 people have received a first jab, while 4,027,056 have been fully vaccinated. The number of active infections has declined to 57,746, while hospitals are treating 591 Covid patients, 63 of whom need respiratory assistance. There are 6,890 people in official quarantine, while 5,922,744 tests have been officially carried out. Since the first outbreak, 806,206 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 29,883. Fully 718,577 people have made a recovery. So far, most infections have been registered in Budapest and Pest County, followed by the counties of Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Győr-Moson-Sopron and Hajdú-Bihar.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay