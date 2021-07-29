Fuel prices will set a historic record this week

We will close the month of July with another significant increase in fuel prices, writes Holtankoljak.hu. On Friday, the average price of petrol will rise by HUF 5 gross, bringing it to a historic record level. The average price of 95 petrol will be HUF 454. The price of diesel will not remain the same either, it will increase by HUF 6 gross, thus increasing the average price of diesel per liter to HUF 449.