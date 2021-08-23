Ethnic Hungarian Public Personalities Handed High State Awards in Berehove

Eight ethnic Hungarian public personalities in western Ukraine’s Transcarpathian region were recognised with Hungarian high state awards on behalf of President Janos Áder on the occasion of Hungary’s August 20 national holiday on Friday.

The award ceremony held in Berehove (Beregszász) was organised jointly by the Hungarian consulate general in Uzhhorod (Ungvár) and the consulate in Berehove. In his speech at the ceremony, Mátyás Szilágyi, Hungary’s consul general in Berehove, said there had been many instances throughout Hungarian history when the country needed to get back on its feet. “We now find ourselves in a similar situation because of the coronavirus pandemic,” he said. Szilágyi said it was “the strength of the togetherness of communities and renewal that gives us special strength on August 20”. King St. Stephen laid the foundations for Hungary’s integration into and survival in Europe, as well as the chance to build a Christian kingdom, thereby creating the framework for the Hungarian nation’s progress, he added.

After the speech, László Kuti, the charge d’affaires of the Uzhhorod consulate-general, handed over the Knight’s Cross of the Order of Merit of Hungary to Reformed Dean Miklós Zsukovszky for his efforts to ensure the safety of the inhabitants of the Berehove and Mukachevo (Munkács) districts. Emma Szeles, deputy headmaster of the Kölcsey Ferenc Secondary School of Vyshkovo (Visk), and Greek Catholic pastor Tamás Hrabár were presented with the Hungarian Gold Cross of Merit. Márta Palojtay Popovics, head of the Family and Life Association, Zoltán Kudron, head of the Vynohradiv (Nagyszőlős) chapter of the Transcarpathian Hungarian Cultural Association (KMKSZ), singer Berlanyuk Anikó and teachers Györgyi Mészáros and Katalin Palkó received the Hungarian Silver Cross of Merit.

hungarymatters.hu