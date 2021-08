Hungarian low-fare carrier Wizz Air on Thursday said it will hire 800 more flight attendants by year-end in its biggest international recruitment campaign so far.

Wizz Air is organising full-day recruitment events in several European countries in August and September. In Hungary, Wizz Air is inviting potential candidates to apply in Budapest, Debrecen and Győr. Wizz Air plans to triple the size of its fleet to 500 aircraft in the coming ten years.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay