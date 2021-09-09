Hungary Records 246 New Covid Infections, 3 Deaths

Three Covid patients died over the past 24 hours of a Covid-related illness, while 246 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said.

So far 5,825,831 people have received a first jab, while 5,530,279 have been fully vaccinated. Fully 438,000 Hungarians have already received booster jabs. The number of active infections stands at 5,586, while hospitals are treating 208 Covid patients, 26 of whom need respiratory assistance. Since the first outbreak, 814,064 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 30,077. Fully 778,401 people have made a recovery. There are 2,212 people in official quarantine, while 6,651,684 tests have been officially carried out.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay