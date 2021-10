In case care can start again, the staff of the institution will contact the patients.

The fourth wave of the Covid epidemic shows an increasing number of cases affecting patient care at Pál Bugát Hospital, the institution reported on its official website.

As it has been written, from October 25th there will be a temporary pause in curative care at the hospital. If care can start again, the staff of the institution will contact the patients.

