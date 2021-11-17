Hungarian ambulances are asking for help and understanding

Instead of the previous average of 3,000 per day, ambulances have been alerted to more than 4,300 emergencies in recent days, while sampling requests are also reaching the ambulance service in the order of twenty thousand – the National Ambulance Service writes on its Facebook page.

Despite the significantly increased number of alarms, they do everything they can to get to the scene quickly in all cases, but they ask for help from traffic.

Our sampling units may be parked irregularly during sampling for the time being required, so on the one hand they require understanding and on the other hand to ensure that the siren-flashing ambulances have a clear path in all circumstances. Thank You!

– the Hungarian paramedics are sending a message.



debreceninap.hu