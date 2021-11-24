Mikulásgyár to Be Launched on 1st December

On December 1st, the charity festival called Mikulásgyár will open its doors, collecting mainly durable food, cleaning products and cosmetics for those in need.

The Dózsa György út Museum is located on the surface of the Underground Garage on the Promenade. Here, organizers are waiting for everyone from 1st to 21st December with workshops, a reading corner, a fairy tale post, children’s performance, more than 90 concerts and a public discussion on health, education, mass sports and sustainable development.

They collect boxes at the Pólus Center, and most post offices in the country also accept donations, all you have to do is write in capital letters that Mikulásgyár.

This year, the Mikulásgyár will open several collection points in Germany as well. In organizing this, Radio Hello, the first Hungarian-language online radio in Germany, will help the charity. In addition to the main cities – Munich, Stuttgart, Rosenheim, Nuremberg, Frankfurt, Bremen, Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Passau – they also collect in smaller settlements inhabited by Hungarians.

In addition to the organizers, about 1,900 volunteers help the work of the foundation, and several companies take part in the collection and sorting as team building events. Endre Zsolnai, the legal owner of the Mikulásgyár, said: their goal is to collect a donation of 200,000 kilograms to make Christmas for tens of thousands of children more beautiful.

MTI

pixabay