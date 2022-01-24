Ship Collision – Lawsuit Against Boat Operators Gets Under Way

The trial in a lawsuit brought against two companies by the survivors and families of the victims of a deadly boat collision on the River Danube in 2019 got under way in Budapest on Friday.

The 78 plaintiffs are seeking more than 4 billion forints (EUR 11.2m) in compensation from the operators of the two boats involved in the disaster.

The Viking Sigyn cruise ship collided with the Hableány sightseeing boat which had 33 South Korean tourists on board and a crew of two Hungarians. Seven tourists were rescued from the water after the collision and the rest died. One of the bodies has not been recovered. The Ukrainian captain of the Viking Sigyn has been charged with fatal negligence and failing to provide assistance to persons in danger in connection with the collision.

hungarymatters.hu

MTI