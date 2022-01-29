Strong Wind Arrives on Sunday

Tomorrow, the speed of the strongest gusts can exceed 100 km / h – Időkép reported.

A cold front arrives at dawn on Sunday, with rain, icy showers and snow in the mountains.



Behind the front, the northwest wind is becoming stormy in many parts of the country.

We cenexpect wind with 80-100 km / h speed, especially in the north, around the capital and in the central landscapes, and in some places the speed of the strongest gusts may exceed 100 km / h.

Mild weather is expected during the day, with peak temperatures ranging from 5 to 12 degrees. By Monday dawn, the wind is losing much of its strength, and a windstorm similar to Sunday is no longer expected.

idokep.hu

pixabay