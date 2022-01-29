There May Be Pieces of Metal in This Coffee

According to Tchibo, Aldi has issued a product recall notice, which has also been published on the website of the National Food Chain Safety Agency (Nébih).

A ground coffee product may contain metal or plastic pieces.



According to Nébih, some items in the product called “Tchibo, Ground Ground Coffee, 1000 g” may contain foreign matter (metal or plastic pieces) and will be recalled. According to the authority, the recall applies to the following products with the expiration date of: 4 June 2023, 5 June 2023, 10 June 2023, 11 June 2023, 13 June 2023, 16 June 2023 June 17, June 23, 2023.

The product has been withdrawn from the market. Aldi asks customers to take it back to any of their stores, and the purchase price is refunded without a receipt.

origo.hu

Nébih