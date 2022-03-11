Hungary Records 2,377 New Covid Infections, 54 Deaths

Altogether 54 patients died of a Covid-related illness in the past 24 hours, while 2,377 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Thursday.

So far 6,398,091 people have received a first jab, while 6,177,402 have been double-jabbed. Fully 3,824,405 Hungarians have received a booster third shot and 229,151 a fourth shot. The number of active infections has declined to 121,654, while hospitals are treating 2,499 Covid-19 patients, 117 of whom are intubated on a ventilator. Since the first outbreak, 1,812,294 have been registered with the virus, while 44,603 deaths have been recorded. Fully 1,646,037 people have made a recovery.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay