Párbeszéd to Submit HuF 300 BN ‘Green’ Amendments to 2023 Budget

Opposition Párbeszéd will submit a 300 billion forint (EUR 748.5m) package of amendments to the 2023 budget bill promoting green programmes, the party’s spokesman said on Saturday.

The package includes 200 billion forints earmarked for an energy efficient modernisation of buildings and 50 billion for water utility upgrade, Richárd Barabás told a press conference. The party proposes allocating 30 billion forints for environmental clean-up projects, he said. Párbeszéd further proposes setting aside 10 billion forints to support green NGOs, 8 billion for an animal protection fund and 5 billion for the preservation and revival of major lakes, he said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay