Katalin Novák Meets Family Association Heads

President Katalin Novák met with the leaders of family associations at the presidential Sándor Palace on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Ágnes Hornung, the state secretary for families, Tünde Fűrész, head of the Hungarian Kopp Mária Institute for Population Growth and Families (KINCS), Katalin Gyurkó Kardos, head of the National Association of Large Families (NOE), Nóra Király, founder and head of young family association Ficsak, Zsuzsanna Márton, head of the Alliance of Family Organisations in the Carpathian Basin, Anna Nagy, chairwoman of the board of trustees of the Single-Parent Centre, Judit Regős, head of the Parents’ House Foundation, Fruzsina Skrabski, chairwoman of the board of trustees of the Three Princes, Three Princesses Movement, Andrea Földi-Kovács, member of the board of trustees of the Safe Society Foundation, and Imre Bedő, founder of the Men’s Club.

Speaking to public media after the meeting, NOE president Katalin Gyurkó Kardos said Novák intended to continue meeting with family associations on a regular basis. She said the president considered the situation of Hungarian and Carpathian Basin-based families important. She described Tuesday’s meeting as constructive, saying it had covered the problems faced by family associations and potential solutions to them. KINCS chief Tünde Fűrész said Novák as president continued to pay special attention to the protection of families and strengthening a general pro-family approach. She said Hungary will again hold the Budapest Demographic Summit next autumn and that the president had asked the family associations to help out with organising the conference. Ficsak founder Nóra Király said her association is organising the Advent Charity Fair of Family Associations for the seventh time, noting that Novák will again be the chief patron of the event.

