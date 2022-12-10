Snowfall to Arrive in Hungary

A cold front with stormy winds is expected at the weekend, the National Meteorological Service wrote on Facebook on Friday.



Mediterranean cyclones pass over the country and cause heavy rain, but the weather takes a wintry turn from Saturday night and Sunday morning. As the cyclone arriving on Saturday afternoon moves to the northeast, it will “pull down” the cold air mass of arctic origin that has accumulated northwest of our country, which is increasingly flooding the Carpathian basin. With the influx of cold air, the rain will be replaced by sleet and snow in an increasingly large area from late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

The cold air will arrive with strong, sometimes stormy winds, so blizzards may also occur in some places. The rushing arctic air will also bring the harshest night frosts to Hungary, but it is expected that the daytime temperatures will also be around 0 degrees.



debreceninap.hu

OMSZ