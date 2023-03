Katinka Hosszú is expecting her first baby, and as a three-time Olympic champion swimmer, she has no intention of giving up sports.

Bors noticed that Katinka continues to train, paying attention to herself and the baby, and shared a recent photo of this on her Facebook page. The athlete’s belly is already nicely rounded, and congratulations are pouring in for expecting the baby and for training.

Iron Lady training Iron baby

– wrote Katinka Hosszú to a photo taken during training.