The police in Hungary punishes speeding under stricter conditions

From May 2023, the police will take road speeding more seriously, breaking with many decades of practice, from now on the data measured by traffic police will be considered accurate.

Speeders are fined after reaching a lower speed, reports Vezess.hu. They were informed that as of May 1 there is no longer the previous allowance for the speed posted by the traffic police, and the police confirmed their information with this:

From now on, in the event of a speeding violation, the case management system that processes the violation determines the amount of the administrative fine based on the measured speed

The deviation, called the margin of error of the traffipax, was 3 km/h up to a speed of 100 kilometers per hour, above which a 3 percent deviation was tolerated compared to the measured data.

By changing the practice that has been followed for decades, the police act in accordance with the current legislation. The Law on Metrology states that a certified measuring device must be considered accurate until it is proven to be inaccurate.

The stricter rules do not only apply to those who are stopped

The rule change was interpreted by many as meaning that where speeders are still not stopped, the principal possibility of getting away with speeding remains. This would have meant that the police did not act according to the principle of objective responsibility up to 15 km/h below 100 km/h, and 20 km/h above 100 km/h. In other words, the fine could have been avoided with one’s own car even at 150 km/h on the highway.

This assumption is wrong, Colonel József Óberling, Chief Police Advisor, Head of the Traffic Police Department of the National Police Headquarters clarified the matter in an interview with kreszvaltozas.hu.

As he said, minor speeding violations are investigated in the infringement procedure. Here, too, there is the possibility that the infringement authority will identify the driver during the procedure. Of course, during the measures, they strive to put an end to the case on the spot.

For the sake of clarity, Colonel Óberling also gave an example:

What happens if someone is measured at a speed of 52 km/h in a built-up area with a maximum speed limit of 50 km/h, or if he runs into the “traffipax” at 151 km/h at a speed limit of 130 km/h on the highway? Before May 1st, we deducted 3 km/h from the measured value of 52 km/h, so based on the obtained speed of 49 km/h, the driver did not commit a violation, so we did not take any action. Today – staying with this example – we will not change the measured speed, so we will take action against the driver for a violation of the rules. In the case of a speed of 151 km/h, we deducted 3% before May 1, so the established speed became 146.5 km/h. This excess, if no stop was made, could not be sanctioned before. At the same time, now the speed of 151 km/h is not reduced by 3%, so this speeding, even without stopping, is fined HUF 30,000 on the basis of strict liability.

It is a little easier that for violations detected before May 1, the sanction is established according to the old order, regardless of the fact that the authority only makes its decision after this date.

In the interview, they also touched on the problem that the speedometer in some older cars is inaccurate. In this regard, Óberling believed that car manufacturers always produce speedometers with a positive tolerance, that is, they either show the speed exactly, or show somewhat more than that.

In addition, the good technical condition of the vehicle is the responsibility of the user of the car, so if someone has a bad speedometer, the police cannot be expected to tolerate this, since in theory you cannot participate in road traffic with a vehicle in a technically inadequate condition

– said the colonel.

debreceninap.hu