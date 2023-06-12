Miss World Hungary was elected

After four years, Miss World Hungary was re-elected by the professional jury as Miss Hungary and her two ladies-in-waiting in the Sunday gala program of Duna television; Boglárka Hacsi became Miss World Hungary. Orsolya Szabó is the first lady of the court, and the second lady-in-waiting is Bella Novák Zafír.



The winner of the Audience Award was Zsanett Hegyi, and the winner of the Miss Charity sub-competition was Kitti Hatos.

Viewers of Duna Television from across the border could also vote for the contestant they considered the most beautiful.

Boglárka Hacsi will be the holder of the Miss World Hungary title for one year and will represent the country at the international Miss World finals.

This year, for the first time, the beauty queen will be the face of the Pest County Search and Rescue Service as a priority task of her good service work.

The national final was led by Barbara Somossy and Gergely Csitári; the competition has a tradition in the public media, the final of Miss World Hungary has been shown here since 2014.

This year there was no bikini tour in the show, instead, the contestants marched down the catwalk in a so-called fit tour, in sportswear, and in the already well-known creative tour, they wore creations by Hungarian designers.

The evening and national costumes were created again this year by one of the jury members, fashion designer Péter Merő.

The queen’s tour appeared as a new program element, where the finalists of the past seven years returned, recalling the competitions of previous years.

This year, for the first time, the production had two social media faces, in the person of two former queens: the 2017 winner Koroknyai Virág, currently a law student, and the 2019 Miss World Hungary winner, Krisztina Nagypál.

The most well-known and oldest beauty pageant, Miss World, was first organized in 1951, with the same goal for the past 72 years to put beauty at the service of charity. The world beauty of all time performs international charitable tasks, and the causes she supports receive special attention. The slogan of the world pageant is “Beauty with purpose”, which is why one of the most important missions of Magyarország Szépe – Miss World Hungary is still to draw attention to the importance of social responsibility. The future winner must embrace a charitable cause, which he represents both at home and at the world competition.

The jury member of Magyarország Szépe 2023, photographer Vivien Borzi, said earlier as a guest of the public media’s Family-Friendly program, that the organizers are also paying special attention this year to ensure that the audience can get to know the queen candidates from as many sides as possible. He said, “in addition to beauty, the selectors of the Hungarian round of Miss World are looking for self-identity and an exemplary personality. We consider it important that the competitor has his own charity cause and involvement”. More information about the competition can be found at https://mediaklikk.hu/magyarorszagszepe.

(MTI)

Opening photo: The winner Boglárka Hacsi, 23, from Miskolc (k), and Orsolya Szabó, 25, from Debrecen, the first lady of the court (b), and Bella Novák, 20, from Budapest, the second lady of the court (j), at the finals of the Magyarország Szépe Miss World Hungary competition at the production base of the Media Service Support and Asset Management Fund (MTVA) in Óbuda on June 11, 2023. The winner of the beauty pageant can represent Hungary at the international Miss World final. MTI/Tamás Vasvári