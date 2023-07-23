Another Heat Wave to Arrive on Monday

Until Sunday we will have bearable temperatures of around 30 Celsius, then it will start to warm up again, but fortunately it will not be permanent.

We will have nice, summery weather over the weekend, but another heatwave will arrive on Monday, with temperatures rising above 35 degrees again on Tuesday. Fortunately, the warming will not be permanent, with a cold front bringing relief on Wednesday, Kiderül reports.

Saturday will be sunny with clouds and showers, and showers and thunderstorms are likely to be isolated, with a higher chance along the northeastern border. In the second half of the day, showers and thunderstorms may develop in increasing numbers from the west, moving eastwards. Daytime highs will be between 25 and 30 degrees. Late in the evening, it will be in the 20s to 25s.

On Sunday, sunny skies with a few clouds are expected with a few showers at most in the lowlands during the day. Temperatures will be mostly between 27 and 32 Celsius in the afternoon.

24.hu

kiderul.hu

pixabay