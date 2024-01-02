This is Why the Services of Telekom and Vodafone Stopped Today

Vodafone’s services are running smoothly again after a power outage on Tuesday morning caused a loss of service, the service provider told MTI.

Magyar Telekom announced on its social media page that they are working to restore the disruption caused by the power supply failure. It was written that on the morning of January 2nd, customers of Vodafone Hungary experienced a short outage in the operation of services. The outage was caused by a power outage in one of the server centers, during which the services were not available in several parts of the country during the redirection of the traffic. The employees of the service provider have fixed the error, so the mobile services are working again without interruption, they said.

It has been noted that some mobile devices do not automatically reconnect to the network. In these cases, a simple solution may be to restart the device or switch to airplane mode and then reset it, which will solve the problem. At the moment, Vodafone’s customer service is overloaded, so the service provider asks its customers to visit Vodafone Hungary’s Facebook page, where they can find more information.

Magyar Telekom announced on its social media page: due to a power supply failure, Telekom IPTV and Telekom TV services, as well as the availability of the mobile voice service, may have been interrupted on Tuesday morning. They are constantly working on the restoration.

MTI

pixabay