Warm Spring Weather to Remain on Tuesday – A Cold Front Will Bring Change on Wednesday

On Tuesday, the sunny, partly cloudy, summer-like weather will remain, according to Időkép.

The southerly wind will be brisk in many directions, and may be accompanied by strong gusts in the northern part of Transdanubia. In the morning, we can measure minimums between 7 and 15 degrees, then in the afternoon the temperature rises to 23-29 degrees.

On Wednesday, many veil clouds may filter the sunshine, during the day the clouds will thicken in the Transdanubia and northern regions. In the afternoon, a cold front will reach our country, as a result of which it will strengthen in several places, in places across the Danube the northwesterly wind will intensify into gales. However, there will be no significant precipitation, showers may occur in some places in the north. A large temperature contrast can develop between the western and eastern landscapes. In the afternoon, we can expect 14-20 degrees across the Danube and 21-27 degrees east of the Danube.

