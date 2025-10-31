Wizz Air launches a record number of flights from Budapest this winter

Wizz Air will offer more capacity than ever before during the winter schedule period for flights departing from Budapest. The airline announced on Thursday that it will provide 3.2 million seats — an 8 percent increase compared to a year earlier — and operate flights to 59 destinations.

According to the statement, the Hungarian-based carrier will operate over 6,800 flights during the period that runs until the last Sunday of March.

In recent months, Wizz Air has announced nine new routes departing from Budapest: during the winter season, passengers can now fly to Wroclaw, Gdansk, Bilbao, Tallinn, Vilnius, Turin, and Venice, while from March the airline will also resume flights to Skopje and add Billund to its Budapest network.

Wizz Air has been operating from the Hungarian capital since the summer of 2004, and over the past 21 years, the Hungarian market — including Budapest Liszt Ferenc International Airport — has remained a key pillar of the airline’s growth strategy.

The company emphasized that, as in recent years, its goal remains to make air travel accessible to more and more passengers. Wizz Air also noted that in next summer’s schedule, it plans to offer even greater capacity to meet the travel needs of Hungarian customers.

According to earlier reports, the company’s revenue increased by nearly 4 percent to 5.3 billion euros in the financial year ending in March 2024, while net profit fell to 213.9 million euros from 365.9 million euros a year earlier.

In 2024, Wizz Air carried 62.8 million passengers.

