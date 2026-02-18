Worker dies in accident at BYD factory construction site

A fatal workplace accident occurred on February 14 at the construction site of the Chinese BYD factory, resulting in the death of a worker, reports Szegedi Nap. The project’s general contractor, AE Industry Hungary Kft., confirmed the news of the tragedy.

According to the information currently available, the accident happened during crane and loading operations carried out by a subcontractor. The exact circumstances are still under investigation, and the cause has not yet been determined. Authorities have begun an on-site inspection and are questioning witnesses.

In a joint statement, the client, the main contractor, and the subcontractors involved said they are fully cooperating with the authorities and remain committed to strictly complying with occupational safety and security regulations. The statement also expressed condolences to the family of the deceased.

Photo: Frank Yvette