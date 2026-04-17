Preparatory talks for the inaugural session of Parliament begin on Friday

Preparatory negotiations ahead of the inaugural sitting of Hungary’s National Assembly will begin in the Parliament building on Friday, 17 April, the Parliamentary Press Office told MTI on Thursday.

According to the statement, based on the Fundamental Law and the House Rules, the main topics of the talks will include the preparation of mandate verification, the procedure for signing oath documents, preparations for the inaugural session, determining seating arrangements, preparing the election of office holders, and the establishment of the parliamentary committee system. Issues related to foreign affairs and diplomatic bodies will also be discussed.

The negotiations will be chaired by the Director General of the Parliamentary Office.