Warm, spring-like weather is expected until Saturday, followed by cooling on Sunday due to a cold front

Warm, sunny spring-like weather is expected until Saturday, with occasionally strong winds and daytime highs reaching 23–24°C. On Sunday, a cold front will move across the country: winds may strengthen to gale force in some areas, and maximum temperatures will drop to between 13 and 20°C, according to the forecast by HungaroMet Nonprofit Zrt.

On Friday, mostly sunny weather is expected with thin high clouds and cumulus clouds, although cloudier periods may occur in the eastern part of the country. No precipitation is expected. Fresh north and northwest winds may be accompanied by strong gusts in and around the capital and in Transdanubia. Daytime highs will range between 17 and 23°C.

On Saturday, in addition to high and cumulus clouds, plenty of sunshine is expected without precipitation. Northwest and west winds will be fresh, with locally strong gusts. Morning temperatures will range between 2 and 9°C, while afternoon highs will be between 19 and 24°C.

On Sunday, a cold front will pass over the country. Intermittent cloud cover will be accompanied by several hours of sunshine, with only isolated showers possible. Northwest and north winds will be strong in many areas, locally even stormy. Morning temperatures will range between 4 and 13°C, and afternoon highs between 13 and 20°C.