National Institute of Oncology: A man stabbed in the heart was operated on on the street in Hungary

A chief physician of the National Institute of Oncology operated on and saved a man who had been stabbed in the heart in the middle of a public street, the institution told MTI on Wednesday.

According to the statement, last Sunday the duty unit of the Hungarian Air Ambulance Nonprofit Ltd. received an emergency call for a man in his 30s who had been stabbed in the heart. Zsolt Dubóczki, chief physician of the National Institute of Oncology, was on duty with the air ambulance as part of his voluntary service.

Upon arrival at the scene, the diagnosis was clear: the patient had only minutes left to live, and transporting him to hospital could have cost his life. Following strict air rescue medical protocols, the chief physician made the decision that the intervention had to be performed immediately on site.

As described, the physician opened the man’s chest in the open street, without a sterile operating room or modern equipment, and in seven minutes sutured the beating heart, thereby stabilizing the patient for further treatment.

It was noted that the chief physician carried out an unprecedented procedure in Hungary, and one that is also considered extremely rare on a European level.