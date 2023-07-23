Full House on Friday – Campus Festival Closed Its Gates With Majka

Despite the stormy weather, all tickets were sold out for the Campus Festival on Friday, which featured performances by Azahriah, Tankcsapda, Parov Stelar, and Júdlo, among others. By Friday, the four-day event had already attracted so many people that the organisers announced a full house, this has happened the second time in the festival’s history.

On Saturday, the programme continued with another world star on the main stage, the French diva ZAZ, who plays a mixture of jazz and soul, was on the main stage, she was followed by Carson Coma, Beton.Hofi, György Korda and Klári Balázs.

Majka closed the main stage performances with a spectacular show.

press release