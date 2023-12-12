Fred Again, Sam Smith, Big Thief will perform at Sziget 2024

The Sziget promises to be unmissable next year as well.

On Tuesday, the organizers of the Sziget festival announced the names of forty performers for 2024. Among others, Fred Again, Martin Garrix, Sam Smith, Stormzy, Louis Tomlinson and Big Thief will perform.

“From the early ticket sales so far, we can see that there is a huge interest in the 2024 festival. Next year, the big world stars, current performers and newly discovered, current musical specialties will also be present on the Island”

– quoted the main organizer Tamás Kádár in the statement sent to MTI.

Among the names announced in the first round is Fred Gibson, aka Fred Again: the EDM producer is one of the newest names on the electronic music scene. One of the most sought-after DJs, Martin Garrix, is coming, whose performances are accompanied by enormous interest worldwide.

Five-time Grammy Award winner Sam Smith gained fame in 2014 with his first album, from which I’m Not the Only One was the biggest hit. Last year, the world hummed his song Unholy, this year he made a new album. Stormzy, the London rapper and songwriter, has become a key figure in hip-hop, including grime.

Louis Tomlinson, who became famous in the popular boy band One Direction, is also extremely successful as a solo artist, and the number of tickets sold for his streaming concert is a world record. Four Tet is also coming to the Island: he is Kieran Hebden from the post-rock band Fridge, who is a favorite of modern electronic music festivals and clubs these days. The influences of jazz, folk and modern composition are mixed in his productions.

The Brooklyn group, Big Thief, has already played a concert on Sziget and will be coming next year with Dragon’s New Warm Mountain material I Believe in You. The Irish post-punk band Fontaines D.C. also performed at the festival, which received the Brit Awards for the best international group. Aurora Aksnes, aka Aurora, is here: the singer’s song Runaway has been downloaded 600 million times on YouTube alone. British singer-songwriter Becky Hill is the only British The Voice contestant to top the UK singles chart. In 2022, he received two Brit Awards nominations, winning the award for best dance performance two years in a row, in 2022 and 2023.

The organizers also announced the concert of Artur and Batish, i.e. Artbat. Representatives of alternative electronic music have become one of the most sought-after performers on the international scene from the Kyiv underground. Among the performers will be the pop/nu-disco group L’Impératrice, founded in Paris, the Crystal Fighters, famous for their memorable parties, Richie Hawtin, the pioneer of techno, the big gun of Chicago house, Honey Dijon, and Dom Dolla, the Grammy-nominated Australian electronic music producer.

The list of performers includes ANOTR, the Amsterdam duo operating with disco, soul, funk, jazz and other influences, Tom and Ed Russell from Wales, Nia Archives from the UK traveling in jungle and drum and bass; The pair of Eris Drew & Octo Octa, the Hamburg techno brass band Meute, which previously had great success on Sziget. Grandson, Italy’s Liberato, Zoe Wees, called the “Afro-German Billie Eilish”, Joker Out from Ljubljana from this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, Yard Act from Leeds, Elton John’s favorite Joesef, Belgium’s Warhaus, the Greek-born dj, Argy, Ellen Allien, known as the queen of Berlin techno, Italian duo Fideles, and Chloé Caillet, dj/producer and multi-instrumentalist from Paris.

After 2022, the Nova Twins, the British girl duo playing urban punk, Dutch rapper Joost, formerly a YouTuber and writer, will return to the Island, the Los Angeles singer-songwriter Blondshell, the American Wednesday who travels in rock, the West African-born DJ will return to the island after 2022. -producer Améné, the Norwegian pop singer Dagny, and finally the Dutch indie formation Pip Blom.