Fifteen people arrested by the police

Events of 1 January in numbers:

The police caught fifteen people and took another twenty to various police stations on 1 January 2020.

Ten perpetrators were caught in the act of committing crimes and two people were taken into custody on the basis of arrest warrants issued by Hungarian courts. Three foreign people were taken to police stations for staying illegally in the country.

Seven people were taken to police stations as suspects.

Security arrangements were made in eleven cases.

There were three traffic accidents from which two resulted in minor injuries and one was fatal.

Source: debreceninap.hu