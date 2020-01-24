Record amount of heroin seized at Röszke

Border patrol authorities apprehended a British national after finding 22kg of heroin in their car, the Hungarian tax authority NAV said. The driver attempted to cross the Hungarian-Serbian border at Röszke, in southern Hungary, NAV said.

The border patrol detected traces of changes in the inside of the car and removed the front seats and the upholstery to discover over 22kg of what the speed test identified as heroin, it said.

The scoop’s street value is about 264 million forints (EUR 787,000), NAV said.

MTI