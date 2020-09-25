Border Violators Found Hiding in Romanian Lorry

Hungarian and Romanian police found twenty-one border violators hiding in a lorry with Romanian licence plates at the motorway border crossing of Csanádpalota, in SE Hungary, on Thursday morning, a spokesperson of the Csongrád-Csanád police said.

Hungarian and Romanian police jointly inspected the lorry as it was crossing the border at 2.15am and found the men and women hiding behind the cargo. According to how the passengers identified themselves, the group included three Bangladeshi, three Syrian, seven Iraqi, four Sri Lankan, two Iranian and two Afghan citizens. The Romanian authorities filed proceedings against the Romanian driver for human smuggling and against the passengers for illegal border crossing.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay