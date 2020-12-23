Police Offer HuF 2 M Reward for Information on Danube Oil Pollution

The head of the Budapest police headquarters has announced a 2 million forint (EUR 5,600) reward for information on oil contamination at a rainwater canal in the Ráckeve branch of the River Danube on Budapest’s outskirts in the south.

The reward will be paid for any concrete information that could help an ongoing investigation identify the perpetrators, police said on its website. The identity of the person supplying information will be handled confidentially, it added. Information can be submitted at the headquarters or by calling the help line 112. The Central Danube Water Directorate was alerted about a massive oil pollution in the Szigetszentmiklós rainwater canal outlet and in the reeds on December 12. The authority said it found “a large quantity of dark, dense hydrocarbon derivative at the estuary of the Ráckeve branch”.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay