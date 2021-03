On Sunday evening, two people lost their lives in a fire in Debrecen-Józsa.

According to the available information, firefighters were alerted on Sunday evening. When they arrived on the scene they found a 20 nm house on fire. Firefighters managed to rescue one person from the building, while the police rescued another. Unfortunately, both of them suffered so severe injuries that they died.

According to MTI, the victims are an elderly woman and a middle-aged man.

Photo: MTI, Zsolt Czeglédi