The Debrecen police are looking for an arsonist

On February 22, 2021, an unknown person set fire to two parked cars on Kádas Street in Debrecen around 2:30 p.m. The alleged perpetrator, who was recorded by a security camera, wore a waist-length dark coat, a light-colored hood, and a backpack.

The Debrecen Police Headquarters asks that anyone who recognizes the person on the photograph or has information about the crime report in person at the Debrecen Police Headquarters (Debrecen, Budai Ézsaiás utca 4) or call the telephone number 06-52 516-400 24- Report extension 45 or, while maintaining your anonymity, make a call on the telephone number on 06-80 / 555-111, or on the toll-free emergency number 112.

Reports are treated confidentially by the police.

police.hu