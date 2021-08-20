Two Train Accidents in Debrecen – There People Died

A train collided with a car in Debrecen, at the railway crossing on Balmazújvárosi út, on Friday afternoon, the driver and his passenger were killed in the accident, the press service of the Hajdú-Bihar police headquarters told MTI.

According to their announcement, the railway crossing was closed by the police, it could be avoided towards Kishatár út and Köntösgát line.

Also in Debrecen, a high-speed train from Nyíregyháza to Kőbánya-Kispest hit a man on Friday afternoon, Mávinform reported.

According to their information, until the end of the site investigation – probably late at night – the trains can only run on one track between Debrecen and Apafa. For this reason, the journey time on the Budapest-Cegléd-Szolnok-Debrecen-Záhony line may increase by 10-20 minutes.

