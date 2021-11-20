Young Man in Zalaegerszeg Committed Suicide in the Hospital After Learning He Had Coronavirus

He jumped out of the window.

 

A young man committed suicide on Thursday afternoon (18th November) at a county hospital in Zalaegerszeg.


According to zaol.hu, a man in his thirties who was admitted to the covid pulmonology department of the hospital, living in Zalaegerszeg, threw himself off the third floor of the building and died.


The patient was said to have panicked when he heard of his covid infection.


Circumstances of the tragedy are being investigated by the police in administrative proceedings.

