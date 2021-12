A German national suspected of fraud, blackmail, assault on a public servant, vandalism and forgery was arrested in Szigetvár, southeast Hungary, the police.hu website said.

The 62-year-old has been in hiding from the law since 2019, when a German court issued an arrest warrant against him. The man committed the crimes while impersonating a UN diplomat, the court said. A European arrest warrant was issued against him in 2020, the statement said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay