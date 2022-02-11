A sign was broken in Debrecen, the police are asking for the help of the population

The Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters is conducting proceedings on suspicion of committing a crime against traffic safety.

According to the available data, at the intersection of Ruyter Street and András Thury Street in Debrecen, some unknown people dropped a “Stop! Priority Mandatory ”sign on February 4, 2022, around 6:30 p.m.

Police officers ask that anyone who has information about the crime report in person at the Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Station (Debrecen, 149 Sámsoni út), or report it by phone at 06-52 / 457-040, available 24 hours a day. toll-free on the green telephone number 06-80 / 555-111 or on one of the central emergency numbers 107, 112. Reports are treated confidentially by the police.

police.hu