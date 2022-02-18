The police in Debrecen are asking for the help of the people

Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters 09010/282/2022. prosecute a criminal offense for suspected traffic offenses.

According to the available data, a man was traveling with his vehicle in the 43rd-kilometer section of the M35 motorway on February 9, 2022, at 11 p.m. The driver was driving from Budapest in the direction of Berettyóújfalu when the windshield of the truck was presumably thrown by a metal object next to a car waiting at the exit of a motorway. No personal injury occurred.

Police officers ask that anyone who has information about the crime report in person at the Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Station (Debrecen, 149 Sámsoni út), or report it by phone at 06-52 / 457-040, available 24 hours a day. toll-free on the green telephone number 06-80 / 555-111 or on one of the central emergency numbers 107, 112. Reports are treated confidentially by the police.

police.hu