The Debrecen police arrested the woman who stole a 69-year-old man’s pension

The victim filed a complaint with police on February 11, 2022, that he had been robbed. The old man’s pension disappeared from his apartment, the perpetrator stole 270,000 forints from the inside pocket of his coat.

The suspicion soon turned to one of the man’s acquaintances, whom he had known days before the crime was committed. Already during the first encounter, it was revealed that the subsequent victim would soon receive his pension. The woman asked for his phone number and then wanted to meet him at all costs on the day the money arrived. The resident of Furta went up twice to the apartment of her new acquaintance, where they had a drink and talked. The victim fell asleep, and by the time he got up, he noticed that his money had disappeared from his jacket.

Regardless of their brief acquaintance, the man also bought the woman food, drink, and cigarettes, but also gave her 10,000 forints to charge her phone. It wasn’t until later that he realized that his new acquaintance was intended to get his money from him.

Investigators identified the alleged perpetrator thanks to the information obtained and their detailed data collection. As it turned out, she did not even reveal her real name to the victim and misled her victim about her whereabouts.

Police arrested the woman on February 21, 2022, at her home in Furta, she was taken to the police station, where she was held in criminal custody after a suspect was questioned and a motion was made to arrest her. The Criminal Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters launched an investigation against her on the basis of a well-founded suspicion of the crime of robbery.

