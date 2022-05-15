At Least 10 People Shot Dead in a Buffalo Supermarket By an Armed Attacker

At least 10 people have been killed when an armed attacker started shooting in a supermarket. The attacker was wearing a bulletproof vest. The incident happened in Buffalo, New York, the U.S. press reported on Saturday.

Law enforcement officials who asked for their names to be withheld told the AP news agency that the perpetrator had been arrested. Investigators believe the man may have broadcast the shooting live on the internet and are also investigating whether he published a manifesto on the internet.

The investigation has just started and authorities have not yet established a clear motive, but are also investigating whether the shooting was racially motivated.

The supermarket is located in a predominantly African-American neighborhood, about 3 miles (nearly 5 miles) north of downtown Buffalo. Buffalo police confirmed in a message posted on Twitter that the gun had been detained but the suspect had not yet been identified. Police closed the store parking lot.

According to eyewitness accounts, the gunman wore military-style clothing in addition to his bulletproof vest and appeared to be a white man in his early twenties. “He was standing there, clutching his gun to his chin. What’s going on? We asked. He took off his helmet, dropped his gun, and was captured by police, ”reported 20-year-old Braedyn Kephart.



New York State Democrat governor Kathy Hochul wrote on Twitter that she is “closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in her hometown of Buffalo.” She said public officials had offered their help to local authorities. The Erie County Sheriff’s Office said it had instructed all of its available staff to assist Buffalo police. Anthony Coley, a spokesman for the U.S. Department of Justice, said Merrick Garland, the ministry’s chief, was also briefed on the shooting. The crime took place just over a year after an armed attacker killed 10 people in March 2021 in an grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.

