It is still fashionable to drive without a license in Hajdú-Bihar county

Police
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on It is still fashionable to drive without a license in Hajdú-Bihar county

Two men were detained by police in Berettyóújfalu.

Police in Berettyóújfalu inspected a car and its driver on Dózsa György Street on Sunday afternoon. At the time of the measure, it was established that the 21-year-old resident of Derecske who had been driving the vehicle had never had a driving license.

Early the same evening, patrols stopped a car in Pocsaj. The 19-year-old local driver who drove the car could not hand over his license to the officers. As it turned out, he bought the vehicle that day, although he didn’t have a driver’s license.

Authorities detained both men for violation.

 

police.hu

Related Posts

It is still fashionable to drive without a license in Hajdú-Bihar county

Bácsi Éva

Fatal Traffic Accident on Main Road No. 41

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Traffic Accident on Main Road No. 47 – Several People Got Injured

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *