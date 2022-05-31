It is still fashionable to drive without a license in Hajdú-Bihar county

Two men were detained by police in Berettyóújfalu.

Police in Berettyóújfalu inspected a car and its driver on Dózsa György Street on Sunday afternoon. At the time of the measure, it was established that the 21-year-old resident of Derecske who had been driving the vehicle had never had a driving license.

Early the same evening, patrols stopped a car in Pocsaj. The 19-year-old local driver who drove the car could not hand over his license to the officers. As it turned out, he bought the vehicle that day, although he didn’t have a driver’s license.

Authorities detained both men for violation.

police.hu