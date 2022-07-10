Tragic Sunday: a Fatal Train Accident Happened Early Sunday Morning

A fatal train accident occurred at dawn on Sunday, as a result of which replacement buses are running between Baja and Mátéházapuszta, Mávinform told MTI.

According to the information given by the railway company, the InterRégió train number 7800 departing from Baja to Kecskemét at dawn hit an unknown person between Baja and Mátéházapuszta stations, who died on the spot. Trains are not allowed to run between the two stations until official measures are in place. The replacement bus takes the train passengers back to Baja. The train is no longer running. Those traveling there should expect longer travel times, Mávinform indicated.

