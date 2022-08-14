Several Traffic Accidents Happened on Saturday – Many People Died on the Roads

Several serious traffic accidents took place on Saturday, two of which were fatal, MTI reported.

Main road no. 61 was closed in its entirety near Nagykanizsa because a woman died on the spot after her car collided with another car early Saturday afternoon. Zsolt Kósi, the spokesperson of the Zala County Disaster Management Directorate, told MTI that the accident happened on the 188th kilometer section, near the Kisfakos junction. The two vehicles that collided were de-energized by the Nagykanizsa firefighters and they also secured the scene until the ambulances arrived. According to information from MTI, the car that fell into a ditch during the accident was driven by a woman who was so badly injured that she died on the spot. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A fatal motorcycle accident occurred on Saturday morning in Dunavarsány, on Széchenyi street – the sad news was announced by the Pest County Police Headquarters on police.hu. In the accident, a motorcycle and a car collided. The 67-year-old motorcyclist died on the spot, they wrote. Due to the accident, traffic was congested on the side of the M3 motorway heading towards Nyíregyháza in the Aszód area. Útinform reported several kilometers of congestion.

Due to another accident, traffic was also difficult on the side of the M7 motorway heading towards Budapest, in the Balatonvilágos area. Several cars involved in the accident were stuck in the inner lane. Several kilometers of congestion developed behind the scene.

Congestion also developed on the side of the M5 motorway heading towards Szeged between Örkény and Lajosmizse. Four cars crashed here, which is why the inner lane at kilometer 64 was cordoned off. The traffic jam was almost five kilometers long.

24.hu

MTI/György Varga